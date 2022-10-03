412 dengue cases in Delhi in a week, 693 in September

Delhi reported a total of 412 cases of dengue in the last one week, according to data from the civic administration. The numbers are nearly twice the figure recorded last year till September 28 at 217.

Out of the 412 cases, 316 were reported in the area under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), six in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, 13 in Delhi Cantonment and one case was reported in the railway area, officials said. The highest number of cases were reported in South district at 46.

According to the data shared by the MCD, a total of 693 cases were reported in September this year. Only 341 cases of dengue were reported last year, while the figure was 188 in 2020. A total of 937 cases of dengue have been reported so far this year.

Health officials from the corporation said the numbers are expected to increase next week, but the civic body has started the process of fogging in areas under it. “The MCD also conducted a fogging drive at 148 Ramlila grounds in all 12 zones during the ongoing festival season,” said an official.

Apart from the 412 cases reported last week, there were 140 cases from other states and in 86 cases the address was not provided by the hospital. Officials said 8,782 houses were found positive for mosquito breeding and 4,727 were issued notices.

Meanwhile, 19 cases of malaria and three cases of chikungunya were reported in Delhi in the last one week.