406 fresh cases in capital: Toll at 86 as Covid death count is updated

At Lok Nayak Hospital. Amit Mehra At Lok Nayak Hospital. Amit Mehra

Reporting the biggest jump in the number of coronavirus casualties in a day, Delhi added 13 deaths Tuesday, taking the toll to 86. The 13 deaths have been reported from Delhi government’s Lok Nayak hospital, which is functioning as a dedicated Covid facility.

“We had written to all the hospitals to report about the Covid deaths in their respective institutes. They have started sharing the death summaries after which the number has gone up. These 13 deaths are not reported in the last 24 hours but have been reported over the last few days. In the next three-four days, we will be able to have compiled data,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The Indian Express had highlighted the mismatch between the death data of four government hospitals and the state government. The mismatch was the most significant in Lok Nayak. Two days later, the Delhi government red flagged deaths of Covid-19 patients not being reported by hospitals in a timely and regular manner.

Explaining the reason behind the delay in death summaries being provided, the minister said: “The hospitals are also overburdened. At times, they have just shared the number of deaths but the death summaries are a must to record any casualty. The central government has also shared detailed guidelines on providing the details in death summaries.”

On Tuesday as well, the hospitals continued to report more deaths as compared to the government’s bulletin.

As per the media cell at Lok Nayak Hospital, it has reported 81 Covid deaths until Tuesday evening. The government bulletin put the figure at 18 deaths.

At Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the number of deaths of Covid positive patients stood at 68 until Monday evening. Of these, 51 were admitted while 17 were either brought dead or collapsed hours after reaching.

The number of deaths reported from AIIMS centres — Jhajjar and Delhi Trauma Centre — have reached 20. Lady Hardinge Medical College has reported four deaths on the Delhi government’s portal.

With 406 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city have reached 7,639. There are 5,041 active cases.

Of the total admissions in 10 Covid-designated hospitals, 111 people are admitted to the ICU and 20 are on ventilator.

The total number of tests crossed the 1 lakh mark, with 8,431 tests done on Tuesday. A total of 1,06,109 tests have been performed in Delhi so far.

“At present, the doubling rate in Delhi is 11 days. In the next 11 days, the number will obviously go up. But, what we need to look at is that the doubling rate, which was at 3-4 days earlier, has shifted to 11 days. If this goes upto 20-25 days, then it will be a better situation,” said Jain.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd