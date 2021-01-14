40,000 health workers 1st in Gurgaon vaccine line

Around 40,000 healthcare workers in Gurgaon will be administered the coronavirus vaccine in the first stage of vaccination, with the first round of doses expected to reach the district by Wednesday night or Thursday. (File photo)

Around 40,000 healthcare workers in Gurgaon will be administered the coronavirus vaccine in the first stage of vaccination, with the first round of doses expected to reach the district by Wednesday night or Thursday — two days before the process of vaccination kicks off on January 16.

Speaking at a press conference Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon Dr Yash Garg said, “The arrangements for administering the coronavirus vaccine to health workers in the first phase have been completed and the volunteers have been prepared. For the first phase, a target of vaccinating around 40,000 health workers has been set.”

“The vaccines meant for Haryana will be received by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh Wednesday, and only after this it will be clear how many of these are meant for Gurgaon. We expect the vaccines to reach us by Wednesday night or Thursday,” he said.

With rumors circulating about the reliability and efficacy of the vaccine, Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav said that in order to clear misconceptions, he will be the first in the district to get vaccinated. He also appealed to renowned cardiologist Dr Naresh Trehan, Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Sushila Kataria and Garg to join him in this task. The latter agreed for the same at the press conference itself. “What more can we do to clear up the confusion,” said Dr Yadav.

Officials revealed earlier that vaccines will be administered at 161 centres in Gurgaon, with a target of 100 health workers per centre. This too, however, “depends on the number of doses of the vaccine” that are made available to Gurgaon. In phase one, health workers will be vaccinated first, followed by other frontline workers. After this, people over the age of 50 will be vaccinated.