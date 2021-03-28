40-yr-old private contractor working for the Delhi Police held for posing as cop

Police said the arrest was made on March 23 when police personnel stopped a car for routine checking and found a sticker of the Delhi Police on the vehicle (PTI Photo )

A 40-year-old private contractor working for the Delhi Police has been arrested from Central Delhi’s Darya Ganj area for allegedly impersonating a police inspector and using a forged identity card. Investigation has revealed that he was also arrested last year from Sarojini Nagar area on the same charges, but continued working for the Delhi Police, sources said.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Jasmeet Singh said, “We have arrested Sanjay Kumar and lodged an FIR of impersonation against him. We found he was earlier arrested as well, and further investigations are on.”

Police said the arrest was made on March 23 when police personnel stopped a car for routine checking and found a sticker of the Delhi Police on the vehicle.



“The car was being driven by Kumar. Personnel also found a Delhi Police diary in the car’s dashboard and asked Kumar who he was. He claimed that he is an inspector with the Delhi Police, posted with the special branch, and also showed an ID card. He started misbehaving with the personnel when they asked more questions, which made them suspicious,” said a senior police officer.

“Kumar was taken to the police station and during investigation, it was discovered that there is an inspector by the same name posted in Rohini. Police also recovered a police uniform from Kumar’s car, along with a wireless set and several files,” an officer said.

During investigation, police also found that the accused would occasionally sit in the building that houses the DCP’s office in Darya Ganj.



“He was working as a private contractor doing minor work and had recently done a whitewash of the office,” said the officer.