40 transfer orders issued in bureaucratic reshuffle

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, transfer orders for 40 officers were issued, days after the New Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena took charge.

KR Meena, a 1993 batch IAS officer, has replaced former divisional commissioner and principal secretary finance, who was transferred last week following allegations of misuse of power.

A major reshuffle was also seen among district magistrates, with six districts getting new DMs and the MCD getting three deputy commissioners. While former North MCD Commissioner Sanjay Goel had been made the secretary (Urban Development), Garima Gupta has been transferred from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board to the Social Welfare Department as secretary. K Mahesh, who was posted in Puducherry, will be DUSIB CEO.