4 years after teen from Jharkhand was killed, cops nab fourth accused

Nearly four years after a group of men allegedly killed a 15-year-old girl from Jharkhand and dumped her body dumped in Paschim Vihar, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested one of the main accused in connection with the crime.

According to police, the accused, Shalu Topno (26), was arrested from Gumla in Jharkhand. Shalu and his associates worked with a placement agency in Delhi and brought young girls (mostly minors) from remote villages in Jharkhand and Bihar and pushed them into labour or other work.

Police said the victim was brought to Delhi when she was 12 years old and forced to work as a domestic help at homes and shops. When she tried to go back home, the accused killed her and cut up her body into six parts.

DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, “She had asked for Rs 2 lakh which was part of her unpaid/pending wages… The accused, however, kept lying to her. When she threatened to file a complaint, Shalu and the others hit her head on the wall at their office. The men then chopped her body into six parts and dumped it near Mianwali Nagar.”

A police source added “… Her hands and torso were chopped and dumped at different places. It took an entire team to recover the body parts and identify the girl,” said a police source.

On May 17, 2018, the girl’s hand was found near a canal. Her body parts were later recovered and a case was registered. Senior police officers said the girl was identified and CCTVs revealed she worked at a house in Delhi. Police then arrested the placement agency owner, Manjeet, and his two associates. Shalu, however, managed to escape.

Earlier this year, a team led by ACP Attar Singh worked for nearly four months and traced his location. DCP Kushwah said, “Shalu went underground and was changing his location to evade arrest. We looked at multiple states to track movement of the killers. After several months, we received information that Shalu will come back to Jharkhand for some work. A team was immediately sent to Jharkhand from where he was traced and arrested on Friday.”

During questioning, police said Shalu confessed to the crime and said he had brought the victim from Jharkhand in 2015.