4-year-old raped, killed by maternal uncle in Ghaziabad; body found under parked car

Ghaziabad police have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly raped and killed his four-year-old niece; the child's body was found under a parked car on Saturday night. (Representational Image)

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her maternal uncle in Ghaziabad, police said Sunday. The child’s body was found under a car parked on the side of the road around 8 pm on Saturday, they said.

The accused uncle is currently on the run, officers said.

According to the police, officers on routine patrol duty spotted the body of the child.

Initial inquiry revealed that her maternal uncle had taken her to his residence on Saturday, after which he allegedly raped and subsequently murdered her, the police said.

“A police mobile unit received information regarding a girl’s body lying on the roadside. During the initial investigation, we found out that her maternal uncle had taken her from her residence to his on the pretext of playing together. Instead, he took her to his room… He later murdered her and disposed of the body in an attempt to conceal the crime,” a senior police officer said.