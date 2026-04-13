4-year-old raped, killed by maternal uncle in Ghaziabad; body found under parked car

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A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her maternal uncle in Ghaziabad, police said Sunday. The child’s body was found under a car parked on the side of the road around 8 pm on Saturday, they said.
The accused uncle is currently on the run, officers said.
According to the police, officers on routine patrol duty spotted the body of the child.
Initial inquiry revealed that her maternal uncle had taken her to his residence on Saturday, after which he allegedly raped and subsequently murdered her, the police said.
“A police mobile unit received information regarding a girl’s body lying on the roadside. During the initial investigation, we found out that her maternal uncle had taken her from her residence to his on the pretext of playing together. Instead, he took her to his room… He later murdered her and disposed of the body in an attempt to conceal the crime,” a senior police officer said.
Based on a police complaint filed by the child’s father, an FIR was registered under sections 103 (1), 238, 65 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.
“Based on the complaint received in this matter, a case has been registered and necessary legal action is being taken,” the officer also said.
According to the FIR, the father said in the complaint that the accused had taken the minor girl to his room around 12 pm on the pretext of playing with her. “When she did not return, even in the evening, I asked him (the accused) where she was, to which he said he had dropped her. I then searched for her and found the body under a car,” the father alleged.
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