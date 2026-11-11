4-year-old falls into open drain in Delhi, body parts found 6 km away

More than a day after a 4-year-old boy fell into an open drain in Outer Delhi’s Nangli Vihar area, rescue teams found dismembered parts of his body at a water treatment plant (WTP) in Nilothi about 6 km away, police officers said.
According to police, the boy, Imran, had come to play at Das Garden park with his mother and brother on Tuesday afternoon. “The child went towards the drain to relieve himself when he fell into a manhole,” DCP (Outer) Vikram Singh said.
The sewer line runs alongside the service road, next to the drain called ‘Ganda Nala’ by locals, which spans 10-km across Outer Delhi areas like Ranhola and Nilothi.
At 3.21 pm, locals called the police who initiated rescue operations. “Local police from Ranhola police station reached the spot near Kheri Baba Pul, located along the ‘Ganda Nala’,” said an officer.
When the boy was not found till 9 pm, teams from the National Disaster Response Force and Fire Brigade along with the Border Security Force were also roped in to aid in rescue operations. The operation was halted at 10 pm before it restarted on Wednesday morning.
Around 4 pm on Wednesday, Imran’s body parts were found near the end of the drain at a water treatment plant.
“Rescue teams followed the sewer/drain route and eventually reached the WTP in Nilothi, Nihal Vihar, where the child’s body was found in multiple parts. The body was carefully retrieved from the spot and sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for preservation and post-mortem examination,” said police officers.
Imran lived with his family in Bazaar Wali Gali area in Mohan Garden.
The manhole which he fell into is about 2 feet wide, and is located in an isolated stretch of forest land, divided by a dusty road from another similar parcel. The land stretch is bordered by a 7-foot tall wall, with fences. However, the iron gate which used to keep the land parcel locked, was removed.
“Since then, children, even from nearby societies, keep coming here to play. The manhole also used to have an iron cover. But it was removed and replaced with cardboard,” claimed a resident of the nearby Das Colony, a lower-middle class neighbourhood housing daily wage labourers and domestic help.
Police said they have registered a case of death by negligence in the case and further investigation is underway.