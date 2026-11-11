4-year-old falls into open drain in Delhi, body parts found 6 km away

More than a day after a 4-year-old boy fell into an open drain in Outer Delhi’s Nangli Vihar area, rescue teams found dismembered parts of his body at a water treatment plant (WTP) in Nilothi about 6 km away, police officers said.

According to police, the boy, Imran, had come to play at Das Garden park with his mother and brother on Tuesday afternoon. “The child went towards the drain to relieve himself when he fell into a manhole,” DCP (Outer) Vikram Singh said.

The sewer line runs alongside the service road, next to the drain called ‘Ganda Nala’ by locals, which spans 10-km across Outer Delhi areas like Ranhola and Nilothi.