‘They brought him wrapped like a bundle’: Father of 4-year-old who died in open manhole

Shahjahan (35) sits slumped on a steel bench at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, exhausted and in tears. For over 24 hours, she has been crying, fainting, and calling out her four-year-old son Imran’s name — sometimes mumbling it, at other times screaming. Beside her sits her elder son, just six years old, watching his mother helplessly.

Hours earlier, Shahjahan had seen the dismembered remains of Imran, who fell into an open manhole in Outer Delhi on Tuesday. His body parts were recovered from a water treatment plant nearly 7 km away on Wednesday.

Police suspect the body was dismembered by the large rotating machines that filter and treat wastewater at a sewage treatment plant before the parts were recovered from the water treatment plant.