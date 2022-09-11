scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

4 who extorted money under guise of giving loans via Chinese app held

Police said the accused, Deepak, Sakshi Sethia, Ankit Kumar and Divyansh Kumar, had been running fake call centres in Gurgaon and Noida, and added that the gang had been active in Gurgaon since July 2021 and had disbursed micro loans to over 1 lakh people across the country.

Police said the victims took loans from an app after seeing ads on social media, after which they would get calls from unknown numbers. (Representational/File)

In a coordinated raid by cyber crime police in Gurgaon, four persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in extorting money on the pretext of providing small loans through Chinese-funded loan applications.

Police said the accused, Deepak, Sakshi Sethia, Ankit Kumar and Divyansh Kumar, had been running fake call centres in Gurgaon and Noida, and added that the gang had been active in Gurgaon since July 2021 and had disbursed micro loans to over 1 lakh people across the country.

Police said the accused worked as shareholders, dummy directors and management staff in the company. Police said probe found that they had been employed as ‘dummy directors’ for the purposes of registering the company, whose actual head is a Chinese person based abroad, and in the garb of providing loans, the accused were allegedly running call centres to extort money from people by harassing them.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Police said the victims took loans from an app after seeing ads on social media, after which they would get calls from unknown numbers. The accused would take personal details and harass users to extort money. Since they had access to the victims’ contact list, they would threaten to send morphed photos to relatives.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

Gurgaon police commissioner Kala Ramachandran said, “The modus operandi used by the accused was to provide small loans to needy persons. Then they used to recover the loan amount from the victims by charging a high rate of interest and processing fee. On non-payment, they used to harass the victims and their family, friends and relatives by using abusive and threatening language and sending obscene vulgar/morphed pictures of the victims to their family, friends and relatives to extort money.”

More from Delhi

Police said the accused were taken on remand for three days “Investigation is on to nab other accused. We will investigate how many people were conned by the gang,” said the commissioner.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-09-2022 at 02:28:59 am
Next Story

Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless farmers, labourers

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement