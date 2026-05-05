4 UP Police personnel, civilian killed in road accident on KMP Expressway

Four Uttar Pradesh Police personnel and a civilian were killed in a road accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh district (Photo: Express News Service)

Four Uttar Pradesh Police personnel and a civilian were killed in a road accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The police team was serving in UP’s Jalaun district, and was en route to Jind in Haryana to probe a kidnapping case.

The deceased officers have been identified as Sub-Inspector Satyabhan Singh; Sub-Inspector Mohit Yadav; Constable Pradeep Kumar; and Constable Ashok Kumar. The fifth victim, Amreek Singh, was a civilian complainant travelling with the police team.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am near the Dhulawat toll plaza at Tauru.

According to police, the group was travelling in a Scorpio and had come from Palwal. Preliminary investigations indicate that the car, while attempting to overtake a vehicle ahead, lost control, resulting in a violent collision.