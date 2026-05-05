4 UP Police personnel, civilian killed in road accident on KMP Expressway

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Four Uttar Pradesh Police personnel and a civilian were killed in a road accident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Haryana’s Nuh district on Tuesday morning, police said.
The police team was serving in UP’s Jalaun district, and was en route to Jind in Haryana to probe a kidnapping case.
The deceased officers have been identified as Sub-Inspector Satyabhan Singh; Sub-Inspector Mohit Yadav; Constable Pradeep Kumar; and Constable Ashok Kumar. The fifth victim, Amreek Singh, was a civilian complainant travelling with the police team.
The incident occurred around 10.30 am near the Dhulawat toll plaza at Tauru.
According to police, the group was travelling in a Scorpio and had come from Palwal. Preliminary investigations indicate that the car, while attempting to overtake a vehicle ahead, lost control, resulting in a violent collision.
The impact of the crash left the Scorpio mangled beyond recognition, trapping all five occupants inside. They were declared dead on the spot.
Following the accident, passersby alerted the authorities as traffic slowed down along the busy expressway. Police and emergency rescue teams rushed to the site and initiated a rescue operation that lasted for a considerable amount of time due to the extensive damage to the vehicle.
The bodies were extracted with difficulty and shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem examinations.
Station House Officer (SHO), Tauru police station, Sheeshram confirmed the incident. “We got here soon after receiving the information. All of them were dead on the spot.”
Police have launched an inquiry to determine the exact sequence of events, including whether any other vehicle contributed to the crash.
In December last year, a Delhi couple bled to death after remaining trapped for nearly eight hours inside their mangled WagonR when an unidentified heavy vehicle rammed it from behind on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Nuh.
The victims in that case were identified as Laxmi Ram (42), who was a contractual labourer and his wife Kusumlata (38). They were returning home from Hindaun, in Karauli district of Rajasthan, when the accident took place around midnight near Nowshera village.
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