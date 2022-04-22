4 trapped in lift after fire breaks out at Delhi wedding hall

Four people, including three senior citizens, were trapped in a lift for hours Thursday night after a fire broke out at a wedding hall in Outer Delhi’s G T Karnal Road. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) personnel rescued the people by controlling the fire, cutting the upper part of the lift and pulling them out.

The incident took place on Thursday night at Green Lawns Fashion Marriage Hall in Shakti Nagar.

“We received a call around 12.45 am and rushed to the spot with four fire tenders,” said Atul Garg, DFS chief.

Satish Kumar (70), wife Rajkumari (67), daughter Shruti and 80-year-old Roshan Lal were the people trapped in the lift. Videos of the incident show firemen cutting the lift and using a ladder to rescue the people.

Police said they will conduct an enquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire and take legal action.