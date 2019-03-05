Delhi: 4 men posing as cops cite ‘terror threat’, dupe jeweller

A Mumbai-based jeweller was duped by four men posing as Delhi Police officers, who frisked him citing a terror threat amid tension between India and Pakistan, police said.

According to police, as the jeweller answered their questions, one of the men allegedly took his bag containing 600 grams of gold worth over Rs 20 lakh. Once he discovered he had been duped, the jeweller, Kiran K Shah, approached Desh Bandhu Gupta Road police station and registered a complaint.

“We have registered a case under IPC sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) and formed a team to look into the matter. The complainant says he can identify the men, who were not in police uniforms but were wearing civil clothes,” said a senior police officer.

Police are looking at dossiers of known criminals who have been arrested in the past, and going through CCTV footage from East Park road area in Karol Bagh where the group intercepted the jeweller. The accused are believed to be in the 25-30 age group.

Shah, who lives in Navi Mumbai, said: “I have been coming to Delhi for business for some time now. This is the first time something like this has happened.”

He said that on March 1, he took an auto along with a friend from Karol Bagh to Chandni Chowk, carrying two packets of golden mangalsutras weighing 600 grams, when he was intercepted by four men on two motorcycles.

“One of them claimed they were from the police and spoke about the tension between India and Pakistan. He said I have to let him check the vehicle,” Shah said.

Shah said he asked for an identity card, and one of the accused produced one. “I have never seen a police identity card in my life. I should have paid close attention as I could only see the letter P written on the card,” Shah said.

When he checked his bag later, Shah realised the jewellery was missing.