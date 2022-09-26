Rapper, third-year law student among 4 members of Rajesh Bawana gang arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four members of the Rajesh Bawana gang who were allegedly planning to murder members of the rival Neeraj Bawana gang, officials said.

The police identified the accused, who were arrested on September 20, as Abhishek, a third-year law student; Abhilash, a rapper and music director; Himanshu, and Nitin. According to the police, they were also in touch with gangster Goldy Brar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said that this year, Abhishek and Himanshu were involved in holding an ex-serviceman prisoner in Rajasthan and robbing him of gold, silver and cash worth Rs 35 lakh. Himanshu and Nitin had robbed Rs 7,000 from a Delhi shopkeeper, the DCP added.

In the first incident, an FIR was filed in August under Indian Penal Code sections 395 (punishment for dacoity) and 342 (wrongful confinement), and in the latter case, an FIR was filed in September under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention), police said.

According to DCP Kushwah, the police received information on September 20 that the accused were planning to kill a rival gangster that night and would assemble at Azadpur with arms. A trap was laid and all four were caught with weapons around 11 pm, the police said. Three .32 pistols, fifteen cartridges and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from the accused, DCP Kushwah added.

The accused allegedly confessed that they were planning to kill Abid, Abhilash’s enemy. The police said they had also been trying to kill Rohit Bawana and Monty Sehrawat, members of the Neeraj Bawana gang.

According to the police, Abhishek’s school friend Chirag had joined the Rajesh Bawana gang after his brother was shot dead by Monty. Chirag was allegedly killed by gangsters Rohit and Ashu. Abhishek then joined the gang to take revenge on Monty, Rohit and Ashu, police said. He was allegedly also in touch with Goldy Brar through his associate Praveen Kumar, who had assured financial help and had agreed to help him kill his rival gangsters. Meanwhile, Abhilash joined the gang to kill Abid, police said.