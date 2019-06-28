Four Delhi Jal Board workers suspended after ‘drinking at office’ video

Four Delhi Jal Board employees have been suspended and one contractual worker permanently removed after a video emerged online purportedly showing them drinking alcohol and playing cards at the board’s Punjabi Bagh office.

Dinesh Mohaniya, vice-chairman of the board, said that two of the men were peons and two were water meter readers.

He added, “We did not receive a formal complaint against anyone, but after looking at the video we took suo motu action against them. Nothing like this has ever emerged before… DJB has zero tolerance against such unprofessional, undesirable activities.”