scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

4 held for trafficking minor girls, main accused on the run

The matter was reported on August 6 by the father of one of the children who alleged that his daughter and her two classmates left home for school in South Delhi but didn’t reach their destination.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 2:16:16 am
“Both women were also present in the room when the alleged incident of rape took place. Sandeep and Sharma used to help transport the girls,” added the DCP. (File)

Four people, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping, drugging and sexually assaulting three minor school students at Rohini, said police Thursday, adding that the accused were allegedly planning to take them to Chandigarh to ‘sell’ them but the minors managed to escape. The arrested have been identified as Bangali Lal Sharma (45), Rukhsana (40), Sandeep (36) and Jyoti (19), police said. The main accused, who allegedly lured the minors and raped them, has not been arrested yet.

According to police, the arrested women were present in the room while the main accused raped the minors. The matter was reported on August 6 by the father of one of the children who alleged that his daughter and her two classmates left home for school in South Delhi but didn’t reach their destination.

Two days later, they were found in Karol Bagh and rescued. Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South), said, “The girls were medically examined and all of them gave a history of sexual assault. They said that a man took them to a house in Rohini and sexually assaulted them. We sent a team to the house and found Sharma. The girls identified him and said he along with the main accused took them to the house in Rohini.”

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Police found that Sharma and Rukhsana ran a human trafficking gang.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

The girls revealed that they met the accused at the railway station. The duo took them to the house where they offered the girls spiked drinks.

“After they consumed the drinks, the accused raped them. As per the evidence, only the main accused raped the minors. He was then trying to take them to Chandigarh to sell them. The minors managed to escape and reached Karol Bagh in an auto,” said the DCP.

Further raids were conducted and the other three accused were arrested. They have been booked under sections of kidnapping, causing hurt by poison, rape, criminal intimidation, trafficking, criminal conspiracy and POCSO Act.

Advertisement

“Both women were also present in the room when the alleged incident of rape took place. Sandeep and Sharma used to help transport the girls,” added the DCP.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to police asking to take strict action. According to the DCW notice signed by Chairperson Swati Maliwal, the minors went to the New Delhi Railway Station to go to Mumbai but the accused approached them, offering to book tickets for them. However, he took them to his residence in Rohini, drugged them and raped them, the notice read.

More from Delhi

“The accused lured the girls to go with him. They first went to the metro and then took an auto to reach the house. He has previous involvements,” added the DCP.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 02:16:16 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

4

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

5

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

Featured Stories

Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
Remembering an older generation of Indian chess champions
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
The Portuguese Civil Code of 1867 is a colonial burden on Goa
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Why is Europe keeping a watchful eye on deepening Russia-Turke...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Rajinikanth meeting with Governor triggers an old guessing game: will he,...
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes
PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar
Opinion

PB Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Premium
A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them
Voices of Partition

A Dhaka Hindu and a Kolkata Muslim recount what Independence meant to them

Premium
Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

Movie poster sees Kerala's political discourse slip down its deep potholes

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against Zimbabwe

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Sajjid Chinoy: 'Rupee is a better-performing currency against dollar on a trade-weighted basis'

Premium
My India, my Pakistan
Opinion

My India, my Pakistan

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra
Rewind & Replay

Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop Advani's rath yatra

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement