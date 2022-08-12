4 held for trafficking minor girls, main accused on the run

Four people, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping, drugging and sexually assaulting three minor school students at Rohini, said police Thursday, adding that the accused were allegedly planning to take them to Chandigarh to ‘sell’ them but the minors managed to escape. The arrested have been identified as Bangali Lal Sharma (45), Rukhsana (40), Sandeep (36) and Jyoti (19), police said. The main accused, who allegedly lured the minors and raped them, has not been arrested yet.

According to police, the arrested women were present in the room while the main accused raped the minors. The matter was reported on August 6 by the father of one of the children who alleged that his daughter and her two classmates left home for school in South Delhi but didn’t reach their destination.

Two days later, they were found in Karol Bagh and rescued. Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (South), said, “The girls were medically examined and all of them gave a history of sexual assault. They said that a man took them to a house in Rohini and sexually assaulted them. We sent a team to the house and found Sharma. The girls identified him and said he along with the main accused took them to the house in Rohini.”

Police found that Sharma and Rukhsana ran a human trafficking gang.

The girls revealed that they met the accused at the railway station. The duo took them to the house where they offered the girls spiked drinks.

“After they consumed the drinks, the accused raped them. As per the evidence, only the main accused raped the minors. He was then trying to take them to Chandigarh to sell them. The minors managed to escape and reached Karol Bagh in an auto,” said the DCP.

Further raids were conducted and the other three accused were arrested. They have been booked under sections of kidnapping, causing hurt by poison, rape, criminal intimidation, trafficking, criminal conspiracy and POCSO Act.

“Both women were also present in the room when the alleged incident of rape took place. Sandeep and Sharma used to help transport the girls,” added the DCP.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to police asking to take strict action. According to the DCW notice signed by Chairperson Swati Maliwal, the minors went to the New Delhi Railway Station to go to Mumbai but the accused approached them, offering to book tickets for them. However, he took them to his residence in Rohini, drugged them and raped them, the notice read.

“The accused lured the girls to go with him. They first went to the metro and then took an auto to reach the house. He has previous involvements,” added the DCP.