4 held for snatching bag from judge’s car

Nearly a month after an additional sessions judge (ASJ) was robbed by men, who allegedly broke the window of her car and stole a bag, in South East Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area, police arrested four men of the ‘Gulel’ gang in connection with the robbery Friday.

Advertising

Police said Arun (25), Satvel (25), Sanju (22) and Ritik (20), were involved in over 10 cases of robbery and theft. Along with items like cash, documents and ATM cards, police also recovered the ASJ’s visiting cards.

During questioning, the accused said they kept the cards to target her in the future, “as she was an important person”. The robbery took place around 8 pm on September 24, when the ASJ was on her way to the Saket Court Judge’s residential complex from Okhla. Two of the men followed her to an intersection, broke the car’s window, took her bag and fled.

Police initially detained members of the ‘Thak Thak’ gang as they follow a similar modus operandi. “Over 20 CCTVs were scanned and secret informers were deployed. The men were identified and arrested near Madangir Friday,” said DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal.

Police said the accused would target vehicles with lone drivers who had bags. “They would break the glass with a catapult. Before the victim could understand anything, they would take the bag and flee,” said Biswal. Police said while Arun, Satvel and Sanju have previously been arrested in cases of theft, Ritik joined the gang recently.