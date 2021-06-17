Four held for shooting dead minor boy in Gurgaon’s Pataudi

In her complaint, the victim's mother stated that on Wednesday evening, she was teaching her son at home when four men on two motorcycles reached the house and shot her son.

A four-year-old boy was shot dead at his home in Pataudi allegedly by four men on Wednesday evening. Police said the accused had got into an argument with the child’s father while drinking a few days ago and decided to take revenge.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7.30 pm on Wednesday in Pataudi’s Khalilpur village. The deceased has been identified as Bhavya, and an FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint submitted by his mother.

In her complaint, Bharti stated that on Wednesday evening, she was teaching her son at home when four men on two motorcycles reached the house and shot her son. They continued to fire as they boarded their motorcycles and fled the spot, she has alleged.

“She stated that just then, her husband, Praveen Kumar, came to the house soaked in blood, and told her that he was sitting in the old Haveli where four men, who he identified by name, came and shot him,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“The complainant then rushed her husband and son to Rewari Trauma Centre for treatment, where her son was declared dead on arrival. Her husband has been admitted at a private hospital for treatment,” he said.

Police officials said an FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pataudi police station, and the accused have been arrested from Rewari. They have been identified as Naveen alias Kainchi, Harish alias Baman, Paramjeet alias Susu, and Yaman alias Baiya, all of whom are residents of Jat village in Rewari.

“The accused were arrested on Thursday. During questioning, it emerged that Praveen Kumar and the accused Harish got into an argument after drinking some days ago. Harish held a grudge against him because of this and carried out the crime along with his accomplices to take revenge,” said PRO Boken.

“The accused will be produced in court and taken into police remand, during which they will be further questioned and the weapons and motorcycles used in the crime will be recovered. The matter is under investigation,” he said.