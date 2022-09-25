4 held for cheating foreign citizens on pretext of escort services

Four men were arrested on September 19 for allegedly running a call centre in Shahdara and cheating foreign citizens on the pretext of providing escort services. The accused were identified as Ravi Sekhar, a Delhi University dropout with a prior history of cheating, Tarun, Krishnan, and Satyam Tomar. The accused would run an obscene website.

Police of the Shahdara Special Staff and Cyber station received information about an illegal call centre being operated near Margnaini Chowk, which targeted Australian citizens, in particular. When police raided the premises, they found that the accused were operating a pornographic website, and the bank account details of Ravi Sekhar were found on the website, police said.

According to R Sathiyasundaram, DCP (Shahdara), “On sustained interrogation, it has been revealed that the call centre was being run by the accused for 3 -4 months. The accused had created the website and put some fake profiles of models there.”

Police added that the victims who had paid on the pretext of escort services were still being identified, as they were foreigners.

A case has been filed under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation) 420 (cheating/dishonestly inducing delivery of property) 292 (sale etc. of obscene material) 34 (common intention) as well as provisions of the IT Act. Nine hard disks were also seized.