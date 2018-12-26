Delhi: 4 farmhouse robbers flee after policemen ‘forget weapons’

Four armed assailants allegedly broke into a farmhouse owned by a senior citizen in Sainik Farms on Saturday night and held his wife and two domestic help hostage for around 75 minutes, before fleeing with cash and jewellery worth around Rs 15 lakh.

As the men were ransacking the house, one of the helps managed to escape and rushed to Neb Sarai police station, 150 metres away, to get help. Two police personnel accompanied him to the house, but they turned back after reaching, saying that they had forgotten their weapons and would return with more men.

Confirming the incident, JCP (southern range) Devesh Srivastava said they have suspended three policemen, including the duty officer of Neb Sarai police station, for not informing his seniors. Police said farmhouse owner Deepak Hada (73) and his wife Kiran (67) have been living there for over 20 years. Hada is in the yarn trading business.

According to police, the men first held Ramesh Kumar, who has been working as a cleaner for six months, hostage. “Ramesh was sleeping in a room near the gate. The men tied him up. They entered the house where they found another help, Sunil Kumar, and beat him up,” said an officer.

Sunil, who has been working at the house for two years, alleged: “I woke up to the men assaulting me and screamed for help. They tied me up and entered the owner’s room.” Ramesh, meanwhile, managed to free himself. “I went to the police station and told the officers what had happened. After questioning me, two policemen took me to the house in their gypsy. When they entered, they were threatened by the accused… They came out and told me they have forgotten their weapons. They asked me to stay alert outside the farmhouse while they went back to the station. I asked them to take me along as well… but they left me alone. The accused fled at 2.15 am, before police returned,” he alleged.

Hada said he was in Kolkata when the incident took place. “My wife was at home with the helps. The men beat up Sunil and broke down the door to my wife’s room. But she locked herself in the bathroom and pleaded with them to leave. They kept knocking on the door, asking her to give the keys to the cupboard. She gave in to their demands and they ransacked the house.”

“The police response is shocking. I have never heard of something like this — policemen forgetting to carry their weapons,” he said.

Defending the action taken by police, DCP (south) Vijay Kumar said, “The men went to verify the complainant’s allegations… After they did, they returned to call more policemen and to get their weapons. The accused managed to escape in 15 minutes. We are probing the case and have some strong leads.” Police said an FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made yet.