4 Deepak Nandal gang members killed in Gurgaon encounter, 3 cops injured

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In a major shootout in Gurgaon, four suspected members of the Deepak Nandal gang were killed and another was injured in an exchange of fire with the Gurgaon Police’s Crime Branch at Sushant Lok Phase 2 late Thursday night. Three police personnel also sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter.
According to police, Crime Branch teams received a tip-off from the police control room regarding the presence of armed suspects in a Mahindra Scorpio.
The suspects were allegedly attempting a robbery at a businessman’s house, sources said.
“When the teams reached the Sushant Lok area, the suspects had already opened fire with sophisticated weapons at the residence of a local businessman. Police said the businessman had been receiving extortion threats from a wanted gangster based abroad,” a police spokesperson said.
The Crime Branch teams warned the suspects to surrender, but the men opened fire at the police party in an attempt to flee. The police retaliated in self-defence, resulting in gunshot injuries to all five shooters. They were rushed to a private super-specialty hospital, where doctors declared four of them dead on arrival. The fifth suspect is currently undergoing treatment.
The three injured policemen were immediately hospitalised, and their condition is being closely monitored by doctors, officials said.
Following the shootout, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Hitesh Yadav and DCP (East) Sandeep Kumar reached the spot.
Scene-of-crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams have been deployed to conduct technical inspections and gather evidence.
“The identities and criminal records of the deceased and injured suspects, along with details of the recovered weapons, will be shared following verification. Strict action will be taken against any criminal attempting to instill fear among the public,” the police said in a statement.
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