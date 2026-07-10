4 Deepak Nandal gang members killed in Gurgaon encounter, 3 cops injured

Grab from a video of the crime scene in Sushant Lok, Gurgaon.

In a major shootout in Gurgaon, four suspected members of the Deepak Nandal gang were killed and another was injured in an exchange of fire with the Gurgaon Police’s Crime Branch at Sushant Lok Phase 2 late Thursday night. Three police personnel also sustained gunshot wounds during the encounter.

According to police, Crime Branch teams received a tip-off from the police control room regarding the presence of armed suspects in a Mahindra Scorpio.

The suspects were allegedly attempting a robbery at a businessman’s house, sources said.

“When the teams reached the Sushant Lok area, the suspects had already opened fire with sophisticated weapons at the residence of a local businessman. Police said the businessman had been receiving extortion threats from a wanted gangster based abroad,” a police spokesperson said.