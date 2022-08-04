4 dead while cleaning waste tank in Jhajjar

Four workers died and two were injured after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning sludge from a wastage tank at a factory in Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place around 1.30 pm in Rohad industrial area in Bahadurgarh. Police identified the victims as Rajbir, Ajay Kumar, Jagatpal and Prakash, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

Mayank Patel and Vikas were rushed to a private hospital and are currently admitted to an intensive care unit, where their condition is critical, said police.

Sohanpal, an associate of Vikas, said, “The workers were not given any safety equipment. The tank had not been cleaned for over a year and it had waste and residue. No gloves or mask was given and workers were asked to go inside the tank with a shovel despite protestations. Vikas entered the tank using a ladder. Some water was pumped from the tank. Suddenly gas spread and he fell unconscious. When he did not respond to calls, another worker went in to rescue him, but he also did not return. All six who went inside suffocated.”

A police officer said, “The workers were asked to clean sludge and waste material from a five-foot deep tank at the factory. Some sludge had accumulated at the bottom.” Waseem Akram, SP Jhajjar, said, “Legal action will be taken against the factory owner and those found culpable for violations of safety norms.”