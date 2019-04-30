4 campaigns, 1 aim: AAP hopefuls want fight to remain with BJP alone

One is holding a crash course in arithmetic in his public meetings; another is holding sessions on spotting the “villain” during his outreach. The other two are carefully moulding their campaigns to establish they are locked in a contest with BJP alone.

Four AAP candidates — who may have benefitted the most in the event of the party’s alliance with the Congress — have devised their own unique ways to ensure anti-BJP votes aren’t split.

While North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey and Chandni Chowk candidate Pankaj Gupta are raising the issue during their public interactions, East and South Delhi candidates Atishi and Raghav Chadha are trying to emphasise that the Congress factor is irrelevant.

Pandey, locked in a triangular contest with three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, said the Congress veteran is a shadow of her former self. “My message is simple — that Sheila Dikshit is the villain who did not let the alliance materialise. She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of Manmohan Singh in an interview a few months back,” Pandey told The Indian Express.

Pandey, the AAP’s former Delhi convenor, said Muslims who had rooted more than anyone else for a Congress-AAP alliance, have also realised Dikshit was the single biggest stumbling block for the alliance. “Moreover, she is not even campaigning. The other day she left just after inaugurating her campaign office in the constituency. She has delegated the campaigning to leaders like (former Laxmi Nagar MLA) A K Walia,” he said.

Gupta, contesting against Congress’s J P Agarwal and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan from the BJP, said he is “refreshing” the memory of people on the Congress’s dwindling vote share in the city.

“The difference between the AAP and Congress vote share was so huge in the last few elections in the city, but people often forget that. So I am essentially making them understand the maths. And I have realised that many people get surprised when told about the situation. Numbers help them realise the futility of casting a vote for the Congress,” Gupta said.

The Chandni Chowk constituency has a sizeable Muslim population. “There are two types of voters in the country right now — pro-Modi and anti-Modi. All we need is the anti-Modi vote to unite. And we tried tying up precisely for that reason. We could have even left the seat in case they (Congress) had the strength to win,” he said.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, the AAP’s vote share was 54.3%, while the Congress bagged 9.8% of the votes. In the 2017 municipal polls, the Congress’s share was 21.09% while the AAP got 26.23% of the votes.

However, the Congress’s recovery from its lowest point in 2015, seen two years later during the MCD polls, does not bother Chadha.“We are not even discussing the Congress. You would not be able to name even one prominent Congress leader in the South Delhi constituency. This is the reality. I have my 10 MLAs helping me on the other hand. It is a direct contest between the AAP and BJP here,” Chadha said. His rival from the Congress is Olympian boxer Vijender Singh while the BJP has fielded its incumbent MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Bidhuri is a Gujjar and Singh a Jat. AAP sources claimed that due to the social composition of the constituency, the Congress will end up hurting BJP more than AAP.

Atishi meanwhile took a jibe at her Congress opponent Arvinder Singh Lovely saying he wasn’t sure himself if he was in the BJP or the Congress.

Lovely, a senior minister during the Sheila Dikshit tenure, had joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 MCD polls before returning to the Congress fold last year.