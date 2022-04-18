4 BJP councillors, 3 from AAP expelled for ‘demanding bribe’

Four councillors from the BJP and three from the AAP have been expelled following a ‘sting operation’ by a news channel that allegedly showed them demanding a bribe.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the party has expelled four councillors and two leaders who are husbands of the councillors, as they were seen in the videos. “A probe will be conducted by the party into the allegations. As we have no tolerance for such acts, they have been expelled with immediate effect,” he said.

Action has been taken against BJP councillor from Kondli Atul Kumar Gupta; Mangolpuri councillor Radha Devi and her husband Raju Rana; councillor from Timarpur Amarlata Sangwan and Trilokpuri councillor Saroj Singh and her husband Sher Singh.

The three from AAP are councillor and chairman of Narela zone Ram Narayan Bhardwaj; Sangam Park councillor Rinku Mathur; Nimri Colony councillor Neetu Azad and her husband Abhishek Azad. AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the

action was taken as the party has zero tolerance for corruption.

The sting operation had purportedly shown councillors demanding around Rs 20-30 lakh for laying cables, parking contracts and other work. In some cases, councillors’ husbands were shown allegedly demanding a bribe. Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary demanded that investigation of this case be handed over to the CBI.

Corruption in the MCD has been a major issue. Three months ago, the CBI arrested an AAP councillor in connection with a bribery case. The BJP had also suspended three councillors last year for alleged corruption.