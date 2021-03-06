scorecardresearch
Friday, March 05, 2021
4 arrested for jewellery thefts in Ghaziabad

By: Express News Service | Ghaziabad |
March 6, 2021 5:26:11 am
Four persons, including a woman, were arrested by Ghaziabad Police for allegedly carrying out jewellery thefts across multiple states.

According to police, the thefts were planned by main accused Tanveer and his wife, who would conspire with locals in the region where the theft was to take place.

Police are tracing Tanveer’s location. “The main accused and others will be arrested soon,” said Iran Raja, SP Rural, Ghaziabad. ens

