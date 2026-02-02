4.78% more funds for Delhi Police in Union Budget 2026-27, eye on modernisation

The higher allocation is aimed at meeting routine expenditure while also supporting modernisation efforts, particularly in traffic management and communication infrastructure, across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Written by: Sakshi Chand
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 06:13 AM IST
delhi budget, Budget, budget allocation, Union Budget 2026, Nirmala Sitharaman, budget allocation, Rekha Gupta, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsIn recent years, budgetary allocations to the Delhi Police have shown a pattern of incremental increases rather than sharp jumps.
Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 12,846.1 crore in the 2026-27 Union Budget, an increase of 4.78% from the 2025-26 fiscal year.

For the current financial year 2025-26, the Budget allocated to the force was Rs 12,259.1 crore.

The funds will be used to pay for day-to-day operational costs, salaries, and pensions, as well as for specific schemes such as the development of a model traffic management system and the strengthening of an integrated communication network.

Officers said investments are also planned for upgrading technological capabilities, installing traffic signals at critical junctions, and training personnel to handle emerging challenges in urban policing.

Delhi Police is tasked with maintaining law and order in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, a responsibility that includes traffic regulation, crime control, crowd management, counter-terror operations, and ensuring security during major public events.

With Delhi witnessing steady population growth, rising number of vehicles, and increasing interconnectivity with surrounding NCR cities, the force has repeatedly flagged the need for improved infrastructure and technology-driven policing.

The 2026-27 allocation places particular emphasis on traffic management, an area that has emerged as a critical concern amid mounting congestion, frequent accidents, and the expansion of road networks in Delhi-NCR.

The proposed model traffic system is expected to focus on better signal coordination, real-time monitoring, and improved enforcement mechanisms. Strengthening communication networks is also seen as crucial for enhancing coordination between police units and with other law enforcement agencies operating in the region.

Funds worth Rs 12,259.1 crore allotted to the force in 2025-26 followed an allocation of around Rs 11,300 crore in 2024-25 and approximately

Rs 10,800 crore in 2023-24, reflecting a steady rise to keep pace with inflation, salary revisions, and expanding operational demands.

Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
