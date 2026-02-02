4.78% more funds for Delhi Police in Union Budget 2026-27, eye on modernisation

In recent years, budgetary allocations to the Delhi Police have shown a pattern of incremental increases rather than sharp jumps.

Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 12,846.1 crore in the 2026-27 Union Budget, an increase of 4.78% from the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The higher allocation is aimed at meeting routine expenditure while also supporting modernisation efforts, particularly in traffic management and communication infrastructure, across the National Capital Region (NCR).

For the current financial year 2025-26, the Budget allocated to the force was Rs 12,259.1 crore.

The funds will be used to pay for day-to-day operational costs, salaries, and pensions, as well as for specific schemes such as the development of a model traffic management system and the strengthening of an integrated communication network.

Officers said investments are also planned for upgrading technological capabilities, installing traffic signals at critical junctions, and training personnel to handle emerging challenges in urban policing.