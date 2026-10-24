4.7-km flood protection wall to come up along Yamuna

The Delhi government on Friday cleared projects worth Rs 622 crore to strengthen the Capital’s flood management and drainage infrastructure, including funds to build a 4.7-km reinforced cement concrete (RCC) wall along a vulnerable stretch of the Yamuna, as well as three biomining projects, to scientifically dispose of silt removed from drains.

The decisions were taken at the 40th meeting of the Flood Control Board, chaired by Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh at the Delhi Secretariat.

The proposed RCC wall — around six to seven feet tall and estimated to cost Rs 99 crore — will run along the Yamuna from the Magazine Road drain to the Old Railway Bridge. “The wall will protect low-lying areas during high water levels. During monsoon season, Yamuna river swells and reaches roads and houses,” Singh said in a statement.