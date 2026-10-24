4.7-km flood protection wall to come up along Yamuna

The Delhi government on Friday cleared projects worth Rs 622 crore to strengthen the Capital’s flood management and drainage infrastructure, including funds to build a 4.7-km reinforced cement concrete (RCC) wall along a vulnerable stretch of the Yamuna, as well as three biomining projects, to scientifically dispose of silt removed from drains.
The decisions were taken at the 40th meeting of the Flood Control Board, chaired by Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh at the Delhi Secretariat.
The proposed RCC wall — around six to seven feet tall and estimated to cost Rs 99 crore — will run along the Yamuna from the Magazine Road drain to the Old Railway Bridge. “The wall will protect low-lying areas during high water levels. During monsoon season, Yamuna river swells and reaches roads and houses,” Singh said in a statement.
The Board also gave in-principle approval to three biomining projects worth Rs 260 crore to address the longstanding problem of disposing of silt removed from Delhi’s drains. Officials said desilted material, often left along drain banks or roadsides, subsequently washes back into the drains during rainfall, reducing the effectiveness of desilting operations.
“The projects will especially benefit the Najafgarh drain and other major drains, which carry the heaviest silt load in the city,” Singh said.
“Desilting means nothing if the silt finds its way back into our drains. For years, this is exactly what happened. With biomining, we will dispose of silt scientifically and break that cycle once and for all,” he added.
Further, the Board discussed developing drain banks across Delhi along the lines of the Barapullah drain, with walkways, green belts, plantation, lighting and protective fencing. The government said the initiative aims to transform neglected spaces along drains into cleaner, more accessible public areas while addressing encroachment issues.