3k cases for 4th day in a row, Gurgaon imposes Section 144

With Gurgaon continuing to see over 3,000 cases for the fourth day in a row, Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg Sunday imposed CrPC section 144 in the district. Total cases in Gurgaon crossed the 1 lakh mark, with 3,410 people testing positive Sunday. It also recorded its highest single-day toll, with 11 deaths.

Garg, in the order, said: “… it is evident that there has been an exponential surge in Covid cases in District Gurugram, and necessary measures are to be adopted to contain the spread of Covid-19 and also to ensure minimum collateral damage to the system.”

Prohibiting “the gathering of more than four people, unless specifically permitted”, the order says it “shall not apply on police force and other public servants on duty, persons of medical industries, institutions, persons working in sectors related to essential products/services”.

In another order, Garg further announced “directions and guidelines for containment of Covid-19 pandemic”. This includes “work from home” for “all IT/ITES units and corporate offices” until 9 am on May 3, 2021; a cap of 30 persons in indoor spaces, which includes “all cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes/ bars/ hotels/ clubs/ gyms”; a cap of 50 persons in gatherings in open spaces; and a cap of 20 people for funerals and cremations.

PCR vans to turn ambulances

Meanwhile, Gurgaon Police also announced a slew of measures that personnel would be adopting in coordination with other agencies to help manage the pandemic. Among these is the launch of a helpdesk and helpline where people can call, message, or WhatsApp to seek help and to tip off police about those involved in black marketing of medicines, oxygen or any other equipment.

A panel of doctors will also be attached to the helpdesk and helpline so that people can consult them via video call or video conference and get feedback about their health and if they need hospitalisation.

“Based on doctors’s advice, teams of Gurgaon Police will also deliver prescribed medicines to patients at homes. The effort will be to ensure they get their medicine in 4-5 hours. Agreements have been reached with many pharmaceutical companies who will be providing the medicines,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

Officials said 20 PCR vehicles will be fitted with necessary equipment and used as ambulances. “These will be available to help those who have confirmed beds in hospitals. The vehicles are being deployed in different parts of Gurgaon,” said Boken.

Police will also tie up with the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon to convert water cannons into disinfection vehicles.