396 arrested, police point to possible role of ‘organised syndicate’

On Monday, thousands of factory workers from dozens of units across Noida’s industrial belt staged a violent protest to demand better wages and working conditions. Protesters threw stones, smashed vehicles and set several of them on fire. The protest comes after the Haryana government on April 9 revised minimum wages with effect from April 1, 2026.

After Noida workers’ protest turned violent, 396 people, including four women, have been arrested by Tuesday, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh said.

“Route marches have been conducted continuously since 5 am. This morning, workers gathered at three locations; following immediate dialogue, they were peacefully dispersed within just 15 minutes,” she added.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna, meanwhile, said on Tuesday electronic and CCTV evidence has emerged pointing to the role of certain individuals and groups in instigating violence. “Some individuals and organisations have come to the fore who incited the situation. We have electronic evidence and other proof such as CCTV footage, on the basis of which action is underway,” Krishna said in Lucknow.