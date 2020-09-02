39-year-old Medanta doc kills self

A 39-year-old doctor working at Medanta — The Medicity in Gurgaon committed suicide late Monday night, with police suspecting he took the step because of some “personal issues”. (Representational Image)

A 39-year-old doctor working at Medanta — The Medicity in Gurgaon committed suicide late Monday night, with police suspecting he took the step because of some “personal issues”.

According to police, the deceased, Sujeet Kumar Saha, hailed from Nepal and had been working at the hospital for the last four years.

The doctor is suspected to have jumped off the balcony of his seventh floor flat at Hewo Apartments in Sector 47 between 3.30 am and 4 am, police said.

“No suicide note has been recovered. The matter is under investigation,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Police said they are looking into the possibility of marital discord as a reason.

