37 blocking points, 15 detention centres: Delhi Police plan for CJP protest

Learning from what senior Delhi Police officers believed were two serious lapses during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitation in July, Delhi Police has drawn up what it calls a ‘fail-safe plan’ for the Jantar Mantar protest on October 10

As part of this, Delhi Police has refused every permission sought, planned how to restrict protesters within their districts, set up dedicated detention centres in all 15 districts, and stitched together 37 blocking points across the New Delhi district, each pinned to a specific district or unit, The Indian Express has learnt.

The protest is expected to draw multiple organisations, and the New Delhi district is under heightened security cover. Senior officers said the deployment is meant to keep the agitation peaceful and law and order intact.

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Top brass meets at police headquarters

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar convened a meeting of senior officers at the police headquarters on Thursday, where they finalised the strategy. “It was first decided not to grant any permission for anyone to hold any kind of dharna or protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. All district heads were directed to set up special detention centres in their districts and to stop all protestors within their own districts only,” a senior officer said.

Acting on those directions, police have checked hotels and guest houses across the capital and instructed them not to take in new visitors who appear to be arriving for the protest. “They have also been asked to inform local police if they spot someone suspicious,” the officer added.

The approach is a reversal from last time, when district police were told to guide students and others travelling to Jantar Mantar to join the agitation. This time, districts have been ordered to intensify patrolling and stop such persons within their own jurisdiction – and, if they refuse to turn back, to send them to detention centres immediately.

Police have ordered a district-wide deployment across the capital, with all districts, units and battalions told to report at designated assembly points at 11 am for briefing-cum-deployment.

A source said it has also been decided to stop all the senior leaders of the protesters and, for that, women police personnel will march in front, with male personnel supporting from behind. “Several inputs have been received that protestors this time will try to defame police personnel by putting their women protestors in front. As a counter, police have also decided to deploy all women police personnel, equipped with small body-worn devices,” the source said.

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One point, one unit

According to the communication sent to all districts and units, including the DPA and FRRO, nominated officers and staff from each district and unit will perform law and order duties in the New Delhi district in connection with the protest called by the CJP and various other organisations at Jantar Mantar and other parts of the district.

“We made two mistakes last time. First, we failed to assess the number of protestors, and second, we deployed different units and districts at the same place. This time, we have decided to assign one specific point to one unit or district,” the officer said.

All heads of the concerned districts, units and battalions have been asked to nominate a liaison officer along with staff to ensure that deployed personnel report to the concerned deployment officer at the designated assembly point. Officers and staff have been directed to ensure punctual attendance and strict compliance.

Where cops from Delhi districts assemble

Central –Ranjit Singh Flyover near Barakhamba Road red light

North – Election Commission of India

East – Roundabout near Gymkhana post office, Safdarjung Road

North-East – Roundabout near Sunehri Bagh Masjid

Shahdara – In front of Parliament Street police station

Dwarka – Roundabout near Buta Singh

Outer – Roundabout near Windsor Place

West – Kartavya Path/Man Singh Road crossing near India Gate

North-West – Janpath/Tolstoy crossing near Janpath Metro station

Rohini – Jai Singh Road near the MHA building

Outer North – Roundabout near Gol Dak Khana

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South – In front of the Registrar of Companies office, Sansad Marg

South-West – KG Marg/Firoz Shah Road crossing

South-East – Gate No. 1, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium

Specialised units

Crime branch and the 2nd and 1st Battalions of the Delhi Armed Police will report in front of Transport Bhawan. EOW and SPUWAC will report in front of Parliament Street police station, Licensing, FRRO and the 6th, 7th and 5th Battalions of the DAP at 11 Murti, Vigilance and the Delhi Police Academy at Vijay Chowk; and Welfare at Ranjit Singh Flyover near Barakhamba Road red light. IFSO, PHQ, the 4th Battalion DAP and the Special Cell will report at their respective points, with the Special Cell deployed at the Pink Booth, C-Hexagon, India Gate.