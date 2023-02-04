36th Surajkund Mela inaugurated | India has never believed in expansionism: Dhankhar

IN ITS history of thousands of years, India has never believed in expansionism, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while inaugurating the 36th international Surajkund Mela in Faridabad Friday evening.

“…India has sent its culture and talent abroad and outside to the world, but our visionary Prime Minister’s first statement to the world was that ‘this is not an age of expansionism’. That was a great message to the world at large… that if we have to be stable, peaceful and work in tandem and togetherness… it is not expansionism. Hamare hazaron saalon ka itihaas kya kehta hai? [What does thousands of years of our history tell us?] India has never believed in expansionism,” said Dhankhar.

“Aur haal hi mein ek doosra byan jo diya gya hai [another statement that has come out recently]…‘War is not a solution to any problem’. Yudh se koi masle hal nahi hote hein, baat cheet hi ek maadhyam hai. [War does not solve any problems, dialogue is the only medium]. India’s economic power is so strong…one just needs to look around at the circumstances in our neighbourhood,” he added.

The Vice President said that Indian economy had become the fastest growing among major economies globally and that artisans and craftsmen had made significant contributions in this regard.

“The world’s largest institutions are saying that India is the brightest spot of opportunity and investment. Amongst the major economies of the world, we are the fastest growing and this is happening during challenging times. It is also due to the contribution of artisans that a few months ago, India, which was at number 10 in the global economy, it is now at number 5 and it has replaced United Kingdom, who ruled over us for long. For the first time, we are seeing an India whose rise is unstoppable,” said Dhankhar.

He said the highlight of the Surajkund Mela is the participation of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries. “India at the moment has assumed presidency of SCO and G20. This is a historic moment for the country and a unique opportunity to showcase India particularly its culture, in which this fair will play a significant role,” he said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government has made dedicated efforts to promote tourism in the state. “We are promoting farm tourism, adventure tourism, cultural tourism, and religious tourism. A ‘Homestay Policy’ has also been started in the state,” he said.