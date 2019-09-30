362-bed trauma centre to come up in 2 years: CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal laid the foundation stone for a 362-bed trauma centre in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Sunday. The state-of-the-art centre, with six operation theatres and a modern ICU, is expected to be ready in two years.

As per the Delhi government’s 2018-2019 outcome budget report, the hospital, located in North West Delhi, has 300 beds and an occupancy rate of 140%. It sees an average footfall of 4,011 patients in its IPD and around 35,000 in the emergency department on a monthly basis.

Lauding the state’s healthcare system, the CM claimed the government saved Rs 290 crore in constructing the trauma centre. “Big government hospitals across the country are constructed for Rs 1 crore per bed. This hospital should have cost Rs 362 crore, but the Delhi government is constructing it in just Rs 71 crore. This is because Delhi has an honest and efficient government that saves peoples’ tax money and is, thus, able to provide the best services,” he said .

Officials said the standard number of emergency beds in a 300-bed hospital would only be 5-6%, which comes to 15-20 emergency beds. The Delhi government has necessitated that 40% of a hospital’s bed strength should be emergency beds, owing to inadequate treatment facilities for people due to non-availability. At Sanjay Gandhi hospital, more than 50% of beds are reserved as ICU and emergency.

The CM further compared Delhi’s healthcare model with Denmark: “We are matching healthcare standards of Denmark, one of the world’s most developed nations. Denmark has universal healthcare coverage for all. Every patient, rich or poor, can access free treatment in all hospitals,” he said.

The Delhi government has also begun work to increase the bed capacity in several Delhi government hospitals by over 120%, with a capacity of 5,739 beds being added to 15 existing hospitals.

“Dispensaries were in poor shape and people had to rush to big hospitals for simple medical conditions. This is why we constructed 200 mohalla clinics; construction of 200 more will be completed in 10-15 days. By December-end, construction of 300 more clinics will be done.”

Criticising the opposition for attacking him for providing free education and healthcare, he said, “We decreased VAT from 12.5% to 5% but increased facilities for welfare of people. We saved Rs 190 crore in just one project. If I use this money to make medicines, treatment and tests free for people, is it wrong?”