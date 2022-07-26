35,000 more CCTVs to come up on busy roads

After installing around 1.33 lakh CCTVs across streets and colonies in the city under Phase 1, the Delhi government is going to install 35,000 more cameras every 100 metres on busy roads to increase safety of pedestrians and commuters.

As part of Phase 2, the cameras will be installed on stretches, measuring 1,400 km, under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD). Officials said work on the second phase is in progress and will be completed by December.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, Monday held a meeting of the expenditure finance committee (EFC) and reviewed several key projects. He directed PWD officials to ensure installation of CCTV cameras on all roads under its jurisdiction.

He also directed the department to set up an Integrated Control Centre, where the feed of all cameras can be received and used towards improving roads.

Apart from the CCTV project, the Deputy CM further reviewed the progress of various other PWD projects sanctioned by the EFC such as installation of 115-feet high Tricolour installations at 500 places, the double-decker flyover being built between Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura as part of the Maujpur-Majlis Park Metro corridor, and free WiFi.

So far, 497 high-mast flagpoles have already been installed and the rest will be covered before August 15, said officials, adding that the government has fulfilled its promise of free WiFi by installing it at 11,034 places across Delhi.