scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

35,000 more CCTVs to come up on busy roads

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, Monday held a meeting of the expenditure finance committee (EFC) and reviewed several key projects.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 2:32:09 am
As part of Phase 2, the cameras will be installed on stretches, measuring 1,400 km, under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD). Officials said work on the second phase is in progress and will be completed by December.

After installing around 1.33 lakh CCTVs across streets and colonies in the city under Phase 1, the Delhi government is going to install 35,000 more cameras every 100 metres on busy roads to increase safety of pedestrians and commuters.

As part of Phase 2, the cameras will be installed on stretches, measuring 1,400 km, under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD). Officials said work on the second phase is in progress and will be completed by December.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, Monday held a meeting of the expenditure finance committee (EFC) and reviewed several key projects. He directed PWD officials to ensure installation of CCTV cameras on all roads under its jurisdiction.

He also directed the department to set up an Integrated Control Centre, where the feed of all cameras can be received and used towards improving roads.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

Apart from the CCTV project, the Deputy CM further reviewed the progress of various other PWD projects sanctioned by the EFC such as installation of 115-feet high Tricolour installations at 500 places, the double-decker flyover being built between Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura as part of the Maujpur-Majlis Park Metro corridor, and free WiFi.

More from Delhi

So far, 497 high-mast flagpoles have already been installed and the rest will be covered before August 15, said officials, adding that the government has fulfilled its promise of free WiFi by installing it at 11,034 places across Delhi.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement