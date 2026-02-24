35-year-old cabbie wades into fight to save his teenage son, ends up being shot in Northeast Delhi

An individual who claimed to have witnessed the incident on February 17 said the teen had tried to stop the beating of the boys from C block, which had angered the other group.

In his family’s modest home in a lane in Nand Nagri’s C block, the Class 10 student sat quietly on Monday. Last Tuesday, he had watched his father, a 35-year-old cab driver named Mohammed Umardin, being shot dead in broad daylight about a kilometre from their home.

It was the teenager who had called Umardin to the spot where he was fatally shot. The boy had called his father after getting into a fight with a group of people who live in another part of Nand Nagri, a low-income Northeast Delhi neighbourhood.

“He (the teenager) was returning from his tuition when he saw some residents of B block beating some boys from C block,” 85-year-old Qayamuddin, the father-in-law of Umardin, told The Indian Express.