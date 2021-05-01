Thirty-five-year-old doctor found hanging at South Delhi home

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the doctor was identified as Vivek Rai. He lived with his wife.

A 35-year-old doctor working at Max hospital, Saket allegedly died by suicide at his Malviya Nagar residence on Friday night. Police said they have recovered a suicide note from the spot, addressed to his family and friends and wishing them well, but no reason has been mentioned.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the doctor was identified as Vivek Rai. He lived with his wife. “We received information at 11.16 pm from a woman, who said her friend’s husband was not opening the door. We reached Malviya Nagar and found that a person had hanged himself. We later called the crime forensic team to the spot.”

Thakur said that after conducting a search of the room, they found a suicide notice wherein no allegations were made against anyone.

“We shifted the doctor’s body to the AIIMS mortuary and a post-mortem was conducted. The body was later over to his cousin. We have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC,” said the DCP.

Max healthcare, in an official statement, said: “Dr Vivek Rai, a first-year DNB student of Family Medicine at Max Hospital, Saket, died today, we believe, by suicide at his residence. Dr Rai had completed his work shift at 2 pm yesterday, as usual. The hospital learnt of his passing from his neighbours. We are deeply pained by his untimely death and extend our sincere condolences to his family.”