35 from Delhi Police receive honours

(Left) Late Mohan Chand Sharma and Kailash Bisht were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry.

Thirty-five officers and personnel of the Delhi Police, including four women, were conferred the Police Medal during Independence Day celebrations this year. The list includes 16 personnel who received the Police Medal for Gallantry, three who got the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service, and 16 who got the Police Medals for Meritorious Service.

Among personnel who received the Police Medal for Gallantry is late inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who led investigations against terror outfits, and inspector Kailash Bisht. Sharma was also awarded the President’s medal seven times. A team led by Sharma and Bisht investigated an attack on a makeshift Ram temple in UP’s Ayodhya on July 5, 2005, and found that five Pakistani-origin attackers, who were gunned down by the CRPF, belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammed. Sharma died in the Batla House encounter on September 19, 2008, as he went to arrest five suspected terrorists hiding there.

DCP Manishi Chandra, ACP Govind Sharma, inspectors Vinay Kumar, Sanjay Gupta, Rajesh Kumar, sub-inspector Banay Singh and assistant sub-inspector Shiv Mangal Yadav were also awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry. “Chandra, then an ACP, and his team, including inspector Ravinder Joshi, gunned down one of Delhi’s most wanted gangsters, Neetu Dabodia, and his two aides in 2013 at Vasant Kunj,” an officer said.

