35 cattle dead in Ghaziabad fire

At least 35 cattle were charred to death after a fire spread from shanties to a cow shelter in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram on Monday afternoon.

“We received information on Monday afternoon that there has been a fire in the jhuggis in Indirapuram. Officials and fire tenders rushed to the spot and found that the fire had engulfed a cow shelter as well. We are trying to ascertain the cause. While the cattle could not be saved, no person was injured,” said an officer from Indirapuram police station.

Fire officers received a call around 2 pm. Adjacent to the shanties is Shri Krishna cow shelter, where nearly 100 cows and buffaloes are kept.

Locals said people attempted to rescue the animals but many succumbed in the blaze.

District Magistrate and other senior officials later reached the spot to evaluate the extent of the damage. Some of the cattle are currently being treated at a veterinary hospital.

A team has been formed to investigate the cause of the incident and a report will be submitted to the DM’s office.