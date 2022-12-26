scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

345 international passengers tested for Covid-19 at Delhi airport until Sunday, says lab

Two per cent of the total international passengers will have to undergo random post-arrival testing on arrival at the IGI Airport.

Covid testing being done at the Delhi airport on Saturday. (PTI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

As many as 345 international passengers were tested for Covid-19 randomly at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi until 7 pm Sunday, the second day of such tests.

“On average, approximately 25,000 travellers arrive at the IGI, Delhi Airport. Out of which 500 random passengers are being tested. By the end of Day 1, we had conducted approximately 110 tests,” said an official from Genestrings Diagnostic Centre’s labs, which is conducting the tests.

The recent ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare provides the protocol to be complied with by international travellers as well as points of entry such as airports, seaports, and land borders from December 24. The guidelines came after cases of Covid-19 surged in countries like China among others.

More from Delhi

Two per cent of the total international passengers will have to undergo random post-arrival testing on arrival at the IGI Airport. After submitting samples for random testing, travellers will be allowed to leave the airport.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Stop seeing killings in Kashmir on the basis of religion: J&K L-G Man...
Stop seeing killings in Kashmir on the basis of religion: J&K L-G Man...

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 10:30:07 am
Next Story

BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav, who walked with Rahul in Delhi: Ex-bureaucrat and ace shooter

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close