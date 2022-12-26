345 international passengers tested for Covid-19 at Delhi airport until Sunday, says lab

As many as 345 international passengers were tested for Covid-19 randomly at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi until 7 pm Sunday, the second day of such tests.

“On average, approximately 25,000 travellers arrive at the IGI, Delhi Airport. Out of which 500 random passengers are being tested. By the end of Day 1, we had conducted approximately 110 tests,” said an official from Genestrings Diagnostic Centre’s labs, which is conducting the tests.

The recent ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’ issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare provides the protocol to be complied with by international travellers as well as points of entry such as airports, seaports, and land borders from December 24. The guidelines came after cases of Covid-19 surged in countries like China among others.

Two per cent of the total international passengers will have to undergo random post-arrival testing on arrival at the IGI Airport. After submitting samples for random testing, travellers will be allowed to leave the airport.