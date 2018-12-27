Delhi: 34-yr-old AIIMS doctor jumps to death from 4th floor balcony

A 34-year-old senior resident doctor with the AIIMS oncology department allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth-floor balcony of his house in Hauz Khas on Tuesday night.

According to police, initial investigation suggests he took the step due to marital discord. Police said he had a heated argument with his wife, a senior resident doctor at a Chandigarh hospital, earlier in the day. Police said Manish Sharma, who hails from Rajasthan’s Nagaur, had been staying with another doctor at a flat in Gautam Nagar for the last one year.

“The incident took place around 11.20 pm when he was alone at home. His neighbours told police they heard a noise and later found his body on the porch, near the entrance,” a senior police officer said. DCP (south) Vijay Kumar said, “We received information regarding a quarrel from flat number 401 at White Apartments in Gautam Nagar. Sharma was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre by his friends and neighbours, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.”

“He got married around six months ago and his wife would come to meet him during the weekend,” police said.

The DCP said police are probing claims that he had consumed liquor and medicines before taking the extreme step.

“On Tuesday evening, the couple reportedly argued before neighbours intervened and sorted things out. One of the neighbours took his wife to their home and asked the doctor to calm down. He allegedly committed suicide when he was alone inside his room,” police said.

Kumar said the post-mortem was conducted by a board of three doctors and the body was handed over to his relatives for the last rites. “Doctors have preserved the viscera and further investigations are on,” he added. Inquest proceedings have been initiated, police said. Manish pursued MBBS from Mumbai’s KEM College.