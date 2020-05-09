338 cases, 2 deaths in Delhi; first Covid casualty in Noida

The total cases in Delhi is now at 6,318. The total cases in Delhi is now at 6,318.

As many as 338 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Delhi Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 6,318. The death toll reached 68, with two more casualties being reported.

On Friday, 89 more people recovered and were discharged. So far, 2,020 people have recovered and 937 people are under home isolation.

The Delhi government also issued an order to constitute an enquiry committee to look into various aspects of major discrepancies in reports issued by Dr Lal PathLabs. Officials said the decision was taken after the department received multiple complaints of delayed reports from the lab.

Delhi has performed 81,367 tests so far.

Meanwhile, over 200 daily-wage workers were shifted from four shelter homes to different accommodations across the capital after a caretaker at one of the centre tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said they had to seal four shelter homes as they are in close proximity to each other, and caretakers often go to other shelters for work.

The shelter homes, run by Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), have accommodated many daily wage workers since the lockdown. After the caretaker tested positive, officials have since begun screening all persons in the four shelters.

Bipin Rai, advisor at DUSIB, said, “Many men were at risk and we didn’t want to evict anyone. So, we screened everyone. Those who felt unwell were shifted to a quarantine centre; others were shifted to another night shelter.”

Rai said within three days, four men from the quarantine centre tested positive. The infected men are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Noida reported its first COVID-19- related death after a 60-year-old man died on Friday. Officials said the man, a resident of Sector 22, had been shifted from a private hospital to a government medical centre and succumbed to a cardiac arrest. Till Friday evening, the district had reported 214 positive cases with 118 recoveries.

“The man tested positive at a private lab. He was being treated at Metro Hospital prior to this. He had been in our hospital for merely 15 minutes before he died. So far, we know he was suffering from pneumonia. Other details about possible co-morbid conditions are yet to be ascertained,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, Director, Government Institute of Medical Sciences.

In Gurgaon, eight more people tested positive Friday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 125. Officials said those who tested positive include a police officer who was in contact with another positive person, two health workers, and one person linked to the Khandsa Anaj Mandi.

“A person involved in food distribution also tested positive,” said a spokesperson of the district administration.

