33-year-old man who trafficked women to Delhi arrested

Six months after 16 women from Nepal, allegedly trafficked to the capital and to be sold in the Middle East, were rescued from south Delhi, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested the main accused near ISBT.

Police said the 33-year-old accused hails from Nepal and lives in Wazirabad.

The breakthrough came on Saturday after a Special Cell team — led by Inspectors Atul Tyagi and Dalip Kumar and supervised by ACP Sanjay Dutt — received a tip-off that the accused would be meeting an associate near ISBT Kashmere Gate.

When the team tried to nab him, he spotted them and tried to flee, police said. “He jumped into the Yamuna. Two constables and an ASI-rank officer also jumped in and caught him,” said DCP(Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.