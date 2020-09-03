33 inmates test positive for virus at Bhondsi Jail

The prison has around 2,200 inmates. (Representational Image)

Over 30 inmates at the Bhondsi prison in Gurgaon have tested positive for coronavirus this week, said officials from the prison on Wednesday. The prison has around 2,200 inmates.

According to prison officials, while 15 people tested positive on Tuesday, another 18 tested positive on Wednesday.

All of them have been moved to the isolation facility at the Government College in Sector 9.

“The first people to test positive were two inmates who were supposed to be shifted to Delhi as per the court orders.

We test inmates before shifting them, and the results of the two returned positive. After that their contacts were tested — 56 on Tuesday and 171 on Wednesday. A total of 33 inmates have tested positive, all of whom have been moved to an isolation facility outside,” said Assistant Jail Superintendent Sanjay Kumar.

Officials said that apart from the 33 inmates, four officials at the prison who had been on leave were also found to be infected when they were tested for Covid before rejoining work.

“We have already tested the staff that was in immediate contact with the 33 who have tested positive. The testing of the rest of the staff is underway,” said Kumar.

The development comes as Gurgaon has been seeing a surge in Covid cases, recording the highest number of new cases, at 196, in over two months on Tuesday, and 184 on Wednesday.

