32nd Avenue CEO Dhruv Sharma arrested in alleged Rs 2.5-crore cheating case

Gurgaon Police on Friday arrested Dhruv Sharma, the founder, CEO, and managing director of 32nd Avenue, the commercial real estate project in Gurgaon, in connection with an alleged Rs 2.5-crore case of cheating.

The Economic Offences Wing-II (EOW-II) of Gurugram Police arrested Sharma, who studied in Boston University in the United States and stays in the super luxury DLF Camellias condominium, from Golf Course Road in the city.

He was produced before a Gurgaon court, which remanded him in six days’ police custody.

The case pertains to a 3,000-sq-ft first-floor unit at the 32nd Milestone complex at Sector 15, where it was alleged that the company failed to execute the terms of the sale agreement for a commercial unit, and instead allegedly sold it to 25 other individuals.