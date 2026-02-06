32nd Avenue CEO Dhruv Sharma arrested in alleged Rs 2.5-crore cheating case

The Economic Offences Wing-II (EOW-II) of Gurugram Police arrested Sharma, who studied in Boston University in the United States and stays in the super luxury DLF Camellias condominium, from Golf Course Road in the city.
He was produced before a Gurgaon court, which remanded him in six days’ police custody.
The case pertains to a 3,000-sq-ft first-floor unit at the 32nd Milestone complex at Sector 15, where it was alleged that the company failed to execute the terms of the sale agreement for a commercial unit, and instead allegedly sold it to 25 other individuals.
According to the complaint lodged by one Trom Ventures Private Limited, the representatives of the accused company approached them in 2021, claiming to be major players in real estate who would revolutionise the rental market, police said.
“They offered to sell the unit for Rs 2.5 crore. On September 21, 2021, the complainant company paid the full amount, and an agreement to sell was executed. However, the conveyance deed was not registered in the complainant’s name despite repeated follow-ups. The accused company continued to make rental payments as per the agreement but delayed the deed execution,” a police spokesperson said.
A legal notice was sent on October 11, 2023, but it allegedly received no response. Upon investigation, the complainant discovered that between 2022 and 2023, conveyance deeds for the same unit had been executed in favour of 25 other persons, and the unit was allegedly fraudulently sold multiple times.
The FIR was registered on January 2 this year at the Kherki Daula police station for alleged cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.
“During preliminary interrogation, Sharma admitted that he and his associates executed the sale agreement with Trom Ventures in 2021 but dishonestly refrained from registering the conveyance deed. They subsequently sold portions of the unit to 25 others and leased it for 30 years to their firm, Growth Hospitality Private Limited, to commit the fraud,” the police spokesperson said.
A senior police officer said that investigations into the multiple FIRs against Sharma suggested that “the accused allegedly committed fraud of around Rs 500 crore on different individuals in a similar manner.”
His interrogation would focus on identifying other accomplices, recovering the allegedly defrauded amount, retrieving the related documents, and probing possible additional fraud cases, police officers said.
For the past few months, groups of people have been gathering at the complex in Gurgaon’s Sector 15 to protest against alleged delays in the payment of promised rentals, and to claim dues that they allege have not been paid to them since September last year.
A spokesperson of 32nd Avenue said earlier this week that the recent delays in payments were “driven by a short-term vacancy in a limited portion of our Gurgaon property, arising from normal tenant churn and a change in tenancy”, and that “it is unfortunate that a brand widely regarded as both a customer and investor favourite has faced reputational impact due to cyclical vacancy in a minority of spaces, despite decades of strong operational performance and consistent delivery.”
