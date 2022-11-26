scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 26, 2022

321 deaths in Gurgaon road accidents till October this year

The deputy commissioner directed the officials to install traffic lights at Sohna bus stand for smooth movement of traffic at the juncture. (Representational/File)

As many as 321 people died and 660 people suffered injuries in 812 road accidents between January and October this year in Gurgaon district, said Gurgaon deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav during a monthly meeting of district road safety advisory committee Friday.

The DC, who chaired the meeting, said several issues of road safety and measures to make roads safer for commuters were discussed. “Several black spots have been identified and issues related to improving road engineering at major points including Narsinghpur cut, Pachgaon chowk, Shankar chowk, Sohna bus stand, Dhankot bypass, Pataudi road, Valley View cut, Vatika chowk, Hero Honda chowk, Subhash chowk and Golf Course road among others were discussed,” said Yadav.

He said construction of an underpass at Vatika Chowk has begun and the project is likely to be completed by June 2023. The DC directed that a team headed by the additional deputy commissioner should be constituted and it shall undertake a site visit to discuss measures to ensure ease of movement for pedestrians and curb waterlogging at the site.

The deputy commissioner directed the officials to install traffic lights at Sohna bus stand for smooth movement of traffic at the juncture. On the issue of streamlining the traffic in Farrukhnagar town, he said that the entry of heavy vehicles during day time shall be banned in the area and directions under section 144 CrPC shall be issued in this regard.

