32-year-old stabbed to death at South Delhi rehab centre

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death at a drug de-addiction centre in South Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur Wednesday night. Police said an altercation over a stolen water motor took place between the victim and another man within the premises, after which the latter allegedly stabbed the victim and fled. A case has been registered against the accused under IPC section 302 (punishment for murder).

The centre is run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and does not have security guards at the main gate. Following the incident, the board said it will review security arrangements at all such centres.

DCP (South) Vijay Kumar said: “We received a call at 8.20 pm. The victim, Manoj Baisoya, was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared dead on arrival. The accused, Saheer, allegedly stabbed the victim after the two got into an argument over the motor theft. Saheer had stolen the motor, belonging to the victim’s cousin, in the afternoon. A team has been deployed to nab the accused.”

According to police, Baisoya worked as a driver at Safdarjung Hospital and lived with his family in a flat in Aliganj, Kotla Mubarakpur. Saheer was undergoing treatment at the centre and slept at the night shelter, is housed in the same building, said police.

Mehar Singh, Baisoya’s cousin, who lives in the same apartment complex, alleged, “I was out when my wife called and said someone had stolen the water motor kept outside the house. I checked footage from a CCTV near my house which showed a man around the flat… neighbours said he stays at the rehab centre. I called Manoj and we went to the centre around 3.30 pm. Manoj caught the man near the centre and fought with him. He promised to return the motor in an hour.”

Building caretaker Naresh Anand, who made the PCR call, told The Indian Express, “On Wednesday afternoon, I saw two-three men arguing outside the building. By the time I went downstairs, they had left. Later that day, two of them were fighting outside the building. One of them pulled a knife and stabbed the other.”

Bipin Rai, DUSIB member, said, “Before this incident, we never felt the need to deploy guards outside shelters…For women shelters, we have guards outside the gate.”