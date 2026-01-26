32-year-old man shot dead in Northeast’s Shastri Park; probe underway

A police team immediately rushed to the spot near Buland Masjid, where the team learned that the injured man had already been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by his family members. (File Photo)

A 32-year-old man was shot dead near Buland Masjid in the Shastri Park area of Northeast Delhi late Saturday, the police said, adding that teams have been deployed to identify and arrest those involved in the killing.

The deceased was identified as Sameer alias Mustakim alias Kamoo Pehlwan, the son of Alimuddin and a resident of the Buland Masjid area in Shastri Park.

According to the Delhi Police, they received information regarding a firing incident at the Shastri Park Police Station at around 11.24 pm Saturday. A police team immediately rushed to the spot near Buland Masjid, where the team learned that the injured man had already been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by his family members.