32-year-old man shot dead in Northeast’s Shastri Park; probe underway

A 32-year-old man was shot dead near Buland Masjid in the Shastri Park area of Northeast Delhi late Saturday, the police said, adding that teams have been deployed to identify and arrest those involved in the killing.
The deceased was identified as Sameer alias Mustakim alias Kamoo Pehlwan, the son of Alimuddin and a resident of the Buland Masjid area in Shastri Park.
According to the Delhi Police, they received information regarding a firing incident at the Shastri Park Police Station at around 11.24 pm Saturday. A police team immediately rushed to the spot near Buland Masjid, where the team learned that the injured man had already been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by his family members.
The police said the victim was declared “brought dead” by the attending doctors at the hospital. The body was preserved for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.
Senior police officers said that forensic and crime teams were called to the crime scene. The teams examined the spot in detail and collected physical and forensic evidence to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the shooting.
A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Shastri Park Police Station, and an investigation has been taken up, the police said. Preliminary inquiries are being conducted to establish the motive behind the murder and to identify the assailants, they added.
The police said multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned, and local intelligence is being developed to identify suspects and the possible escape routes they used after the crime.
Further investigation into the case is in progress, the police added.
