32-year-old man dead in hit-and-run in Manesar

A 32-year-old man travelling to Delhi with his father, wife and another relative, died Wednesday morning after their vehicle was hit by a speeding truck, causing it to hit a divider and turn turtle.

The driver of the truck managed to flee the spot in his vehicle and is on the run.

According to police, the incident took place around 4.30 am near the Manesar bus stand. The victim has been identified as Saleem, a businessman from Jaipur. He was travelling to Delhi with his family for some work.

“The complaint in the case has been submitted by his father, who said a speeding truck hit them from the side, causing their vehicle to hit a divider and turn turtle, coming to a stop in the middle of the Delhi-Jaipur road. The complainant was driving the vehicle, while his son and daughter-in-law were seated behind. The other relative was sitting next to him,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Saleem, police said, died on the spot, while the others escaped with minor injuries. A passerby alerted police about the accident. An FIR regarding the matter has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) at the Manesar police station. “Nobody at the spot was able to take down the number of the truck. We have registered a case and are conducting investigations to identify and nab the driver,” said Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Manoj, the Investigating Officer of the case.

