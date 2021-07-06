31,000 visit Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University website on Day 1

The university has 4,500 seats for diploma programmes, 1,300 seats for Bachelors programmes, 250 seats for B.Tech programmes and around 100 seats for Masters programmes. (Representational/File)

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University received 31,000 hits on the first day of admission for its first batch of students.

A total of 1,458 students registered for the 39 programmes offered by the university. This include full-time and part-time diploma courses, undergraduate degree courses, B.Tech programmes and two Masters programmes.

“The university shall support all deserving students through scholarships, freeships and financial assistance for getting loans and support from the Delhi government schemes for higher education,” the Delhi government said.

The University was established in August 2020 by the Delhi government to provide quality education in applied sciences and skill education.