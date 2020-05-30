Delhi: 31-yr-old cons women on dating apps

The con came to light after a doctor, who gave Rs 30,000 to Kumar, filed a complaint. (Representational Image) The con came to light after a doctor, who gave Rs 30,000 to Kumar, filed a complaint. (Representational Image)

Inspired by Bollywood movie Kabir Singh, a 31-year-old man allegedly posed as an orthopaedic surgeon to “attract women” on dating apps — only to then extort money from them using their private photos.

Police said the accused, Anand Kumar, and an associate, whose bank account was used for the transactions, were arrested Friday. Kumar has allegedly conned at least five women.

DCP (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said Kumar, who owns an event management firm in Ghaziabad, created fake profiles on dating apps. “He targeted women who he thought were rich,” said Roy.

The con came to light after a doctor, who gave Rs 30,000 to Kumar, filed a complaint. Police said he had been running the operation for nine months.

